United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $5.98 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.61. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

