Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the October 14th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,621. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

