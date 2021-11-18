Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.25

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $14.80. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 892 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Macro by 378.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Banco Macro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

