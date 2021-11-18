Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.25

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $14.80. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 892 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
