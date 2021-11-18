Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Up 153.8% in October

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPWR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

