Apella Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 137,086 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.