Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 8.3%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $57.28. 6,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 918,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,474,071. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

