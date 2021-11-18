Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $630.11 on Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $214,239.00 and $8,527.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $630.11 or 0.01094758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

