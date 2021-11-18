The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.14).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

The Weir Group stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,780 ($23.26). 386,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,718.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,797.55. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -364.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.