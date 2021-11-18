The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.14).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.
