Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $203,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.