Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Holdings Lifted by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.1% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

