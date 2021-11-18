15,904 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Bought by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Nurix Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

