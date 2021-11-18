Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.