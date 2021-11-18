Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 3,397 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.