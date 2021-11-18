Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 4,198 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $2,024,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,039 shares of company stock worth $105,420,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

