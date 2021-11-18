Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at 33.75

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR stock opened at 29.51 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.50.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.