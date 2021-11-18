Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $59.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

