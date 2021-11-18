VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

