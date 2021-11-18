ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

