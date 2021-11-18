Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $583.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

