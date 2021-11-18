Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 339,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Marathon Oil comprises 1.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

