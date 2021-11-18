Activest Wealth Management Has $995,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up about 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Activest Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,834. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.