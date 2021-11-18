Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $442.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,001 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.42 and its 200 day moving average is $398.95. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.