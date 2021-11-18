Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

