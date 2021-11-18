New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

NYSE:TOL opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.