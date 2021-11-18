Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 13,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,742. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

