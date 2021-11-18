Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,421 ($18.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,411.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.