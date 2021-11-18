Critical Contrast: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 14.10 $327.16 million $7.21 91.68 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.58 -$17.04 million ($3.56) -0.81

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $609.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54% Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52%

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Recruiter.com Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

