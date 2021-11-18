Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,107. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,814,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

