Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Activest Wealth Management owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 276.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $327,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $42,000.

KOLD stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 169,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,281. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.