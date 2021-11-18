Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of WLMS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 93,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,361.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.