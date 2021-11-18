Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WLMS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 93,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,361.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.