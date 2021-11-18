Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target at $34.19

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Sika has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

