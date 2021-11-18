ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.96 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 238,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,088. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.