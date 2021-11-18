MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.29 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 2,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,656. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $77.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 257.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

