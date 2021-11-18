YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00214598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00083597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

