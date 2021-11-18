Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PING opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

