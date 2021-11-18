Boltwood Capital Management Has $596,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $107.73 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

