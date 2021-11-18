Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 172 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.