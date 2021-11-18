Veriti Management LLC Acquires 3,886 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,263,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

