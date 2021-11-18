Veriti Management LLC Sells 32,827 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ASX. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.