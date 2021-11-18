Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

