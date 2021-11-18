Apella Capital LLC Has $11.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.78. 27,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

