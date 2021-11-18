Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 15,418 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WATT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

