Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. 2,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,588. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

