Jason Gray Sells 2,770 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,751. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

