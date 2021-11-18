Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 5.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

