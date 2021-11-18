Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

