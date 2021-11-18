GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 875,900 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the October 14th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,759.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Thursday. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

