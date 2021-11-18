First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTAG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

