Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $12.55

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.10. Grifols shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 8,198 shares traded.

GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 15.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Grifols by 224.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Grifols by 54.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 740,734 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.