Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $12.55

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.10. Grifols shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 8,198 shares traded.
GRFS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
