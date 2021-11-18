Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 31,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,469. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

